Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board renovates six govt schools in J-K's Reasi district

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has renovated six government schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

The board is set to hand over six fully renovated government schools in the Reasi district under its social support initiative, they said.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, SMVDSB Chief Executive Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya directed officials to expedite execution of all ongoing development work and hand over the renovated schools to the authorities concerned at the earliest, a spokesperson said.

The CEO reviewed the progress of repair and renovation work in 12 government schools in the Reasi district and one in the Udhampur district taken up by the shrine board.

Schools where renovation is underway include Government High School Sirla- Bhaga, Government Middle Schools at Chack Bhagtha, Panthal, Parthal, Manoon and Kun Kanyala and Government Primary Schools at Hansali, Kalara Chanjute, Upper Sirla, Geeta Nagar, Purana Daroor and Chumbra in the Reasi district, besides Government Primary School, Dhanno, in the Udhampur district.

Vaishya emphasised that timely handover would enable local children to benefit from upgraded academic infrastructure and an improved learning environment.

The board has also completed construction of drains and road at Sirah Colony, Kakryal, at a cost of Rs 1.38 crore under its social support programme, the spokesperson added.

