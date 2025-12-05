Koskii Enters Gurgaon With Style as 29th Store Opens Its Doors

India's beloved ethnic wear brand, opened its doors in the city for the very first time. Located in a bustling part of the city, Gurudwara Road, this store is part of the brand's expansion plans in the north of the country. With five stores in Delhi and 29 stores in other parts of the country, this is Koskii's first foray into style-savvy market of Gurgaon. The launch excitement was very real as fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and loyal Koskii fans thronged the store over the weekend. From brides-to-be searching for their dream Bridal Lehengas to everyday divas looking for statement Salwar Suits and Sarees, the store saw a wave of shoppers eager to experience Koskii's signature mix of tradition and trend.

"Gurgaon has been on our radar for a while," said a Koskii spokesperson. "It's a city that appreciates craftsmanship, couture, and cultural heritage. The turnout and the love we received reaffirmed that we're in the right place." The launch was not just about style, but also surprises. Early visitors enjoyed exclusive inaugural offers, including flat ₹1,000 off and a special Flat 30% OFF on Salwar Suits making the shopping experience even sweeter.

Koskii's Gurgaon store promises an immersive ethnic wear experience with curated collections ranging from bridal lehengas and designer sarees to ready-to-wear salwar suits and Indo-western gowns. Known for its blend of regional weaves, contemporary cuts, and quality craftsmanship, the brand continues to appeal to a diverse, fashion-forward audience across India.

As Koskii continues its pan-India expansion, the Gurgaon launch stands out as a vibrant milestone, a celebration of tradition meeting trend, and the beginning of a beautiful new chapter. Now, the women in Gurgaon can do their Shaadi shopping locally instead of travelling to Delhi.

Store Address: • Plot No. 632/18, Plot No. 655/16, Gurudwara Rd, Civil Lines, Gurgaon, Gurugram, Haryana 122001 • +91 8867779015 • 10:30 am - 09:30pm (Mon-Sun)

