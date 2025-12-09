Left Menu

Embassy Greenshore: Redefining Affordable Luxury Living in North Bengaluru

Embassy Developments Ltd. has unveiled its premium residential project, Embassy Greenshore, at North Bengaluru's Embassy Springs. Spanning 1.55 million sq. ft., it offers 878 lavish apartments. The project achieved bookings worth Rs. 860 crore within five days. Embassy Greenshore promises privacy, expansive spaces, and proximity to key hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:23 IST
Embassy Developments Ltd. declared the remarkable market reception to its latest launch, Embassy Greenshore, situated in the expansive Embassy Springs of North Bengaluru. Spread across 14 acres, the project offers 878 luxurious apartments in two phases, with Phase 1 already achieving bookings worth Rs. 860 crore within five days.

Aimed at upper-mid-segment buyers, Embassy Greenshore sets itself apart through larger apartment configurations and unparalleled privacy features. Each home promises exclusivity, as no apartment overlooks another, and residents have the luxury of a sprawling 3-acre central park and a host of amenities.

Positioned near Kempegowda International Airport, Embassy Greenshore is part of the integrated Embassy Springs ecosystem, providing access to green landscapes, educational facilities, and connectivity, making it an ideal residential choice. With Phase 2 announced for January 2026, the development solidifies EDL's footprint in North Bengaluru's residential landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

