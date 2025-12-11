NBA Releases ₹6.2 Crore for Red Sanders Conservation, Boosting Rural Livelihoods

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has released ₹6.2 crore on 11 December 2025 under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanism of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, marking another major step in India’s efforts to conserve the endangered and highly valued Red Sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus). The disbursement strengthens conservation efforts while supporting the livelihoods of farmers and forest-dependent communities across five Indian states.

Red Sanders, endemic to the Eastern Ghats, is globally prized for its medicinal, cultural, and economic value but is threatened by illegal harvesting. By channeling ABS funds to stakeholders involved in its protection, India continues to demonstrate how biodiversity conservation can be directly tied to equitable community benefits and sustainable development.

Funding Allocation Across States

The funds have been transferred to State Forest Departments, State Biodiversity Boards, and Red Sanders growers, acknowledging their crucial role in safeguarding this endangered species and promoting sustainable utilisation practices.

Breakdown of the newly released ₹6.2 crore includes:

₹2.98 crore – Tamil Nadu Forest Department

₹1.05 crore – Karnataka Forest Department

₹69.2 lakh – Maharashtra Forest Department

₹5.8 lakh – Telangana Forest Department

₹17.8 lakh – Farmers in Telangana

₹1.1 crore – Farmers in Andhra Pradesh

₹16 lakh – Shared by State Biodiversity Boards

This targeted distribution ensures both ecosystem protection and community welfare, particularly in regions where Red Sanders forms a key part of local ecological and economic systems.

Over ₹101 Crore Already Disbursed for Red Sanders Conservation

With this tranche, the total ABS funds disbursed exclusively for Red Sanders conservation have now crossed ₹101 crore, reflecting India’s continued commitment to benefit-sharing and biodiversity protection.

Till date:

216 individual farmers have directly benefited 198 in Andhra Pradesh 18 in Tamil Nadu

Forest Departments and State Biodiversity Boards in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha have also been key beneficiaries.

This long-term financial support has facilitated ecosystem restoration, scientific management, and sustainable harvesting while improving livelihood resilience among grower communities.

Strengthening Conservation, Frontline Protection, and Livelihoods

The latest funds will be utilised for:

Frontline forest protection and anti-smuggling patrols

Enhanced monitoring infrastructure for endangered species conservation

Research-led silvicultural practices for improving Red Sanders regeneration

Community-based livelihood programmes and skill building

Strengthening socio-economic resilience among Red Sanders growers

These activities align with India’s strategy to integrate biodiversity conservation with economic empowerment, ensuring that local communities remain active partners in protecting valuable natural resources.

India’s Global Leadership in Access and Benefit Sharing

With this release, the NBA’s total ABS disbursements have crossed ₹127 crore, underscoring India’s prominent global role in implementing fair and equitable benefit-sharing systems linked to biological resources.

The initiative directly contributes to:

Target 13 (fair sharing of benefits from genetic resources) and

Target 19 (financial resource mobilisation)

under India’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) 2024–2030, and aligns with global commitments under the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

ABS as a Model for Sustainable Livelihoods and Ecological Security

The most recent disbursement highlights how the ABS provisions of the Biological Diversity Act can transform conservation efforts into sustainable livelihood opportunities, reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in practical, community-focused biodiversity management.

By ensuring that the benefits derived from biological resources flow back to local custodians, India strengthens both ecological security and long-term social well-being, setting a powerful example for nations striving to balance conservation with development.