Left Menu

Italy's Nutri3D: Redefining Snacks with Science

Italian scientists are breaking new ground by developing nutritious snacks using lab-grown plant cells and fruit residues. This innovative approach involves a 3D printer to create pastries, integrating high nutritional value with eco-friendliness. ENEA's Nutri3D project is pushing the boundaries of culinary traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 02:27 IST
Italy's Nutri3D: Redefining Snacks with Science

Italian scientists are pioneering an innovative approach to snack food by combining lab-grown plant cells and fruit residues. These ingredients are processed with a 3D printer to create pastries that boast high nutritional content. This project, led by Italy's public research agency ENEA, is dubbed Nutri3D.

The initiative represents a significant leap forward in addressing global demands for sustainable food sources while honoring Italy's culinary heritage. With recent recognition from UNESCO for its traditions, Italy is showing that it is as much a leader in future food technology as it is in preserving its rich past.

By leveraging cutting-edge science alongside beloved cultural staples, Nutri3D could be instrumental in shaping the future of how we produce and consume food. The project symbolizes the evolving intersection of tradition and innovation in the culinary world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025