Guilt vs. Shame: The Brain's Distinct Response Mechanisms

A recent study published in the journal eLife sheds light on how guilt and shame are processed differently in the brain. Conducted by researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in China, the study used a 'dots estimation game' to explore how feelings of harm and responsibility evoke guilt and shame, influencing compensatory behaviors.

The experiment involved a scenario where deciders guessed the number of dots and unknowingly caused a fictitious receiver to experience a shock if their guess was incorrect. The intensity of the shock and the number of incorrect guesses manipulated the perceived harm and responsibility, respectively. Researchers monitored participants' brain activity using fMRI scans during decision-making phases.

The findings revealed that guilt, influenced by harm, had a stronger correlation with compensation than shame, which was more linked to responsibility. The study also highlighted distinct brain areas activated by these emotions, with guilt influencing the striatum and shame engaging the lateral prefrontal cortex.

