Blaze Erupts at Plastic Recycling Unit, Triggers Panic

A massive fire broke out at a plastic recycling unit in Thalassery, sparking panic among residents. Despite the rapid spread of flames, no casualties have been reported. Firefighters swiftly moved gas cylinders to prevent explosions, and investigations are underway to determine the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant fire erupted at a plastic recycling unit in the northern district of Thalassery, prompting widespread alarm among residents, although no injuries have been reported.

The blaze ignited around noon and swiftly consumed a warehouse near Kandikkal Estate, which stored large amounts of plastic waste, according to police reports.

Preliminary evaluations suggest the fire originated inside the facility, exacerbated by nearby cooking gas cylinders, raising concerns over potential explosions. Firefighters took immediate action, relocating the cylinders to safer areas to mitigate further danger.

Units from Thalassery, Mahe, and Panoor responded promptly, undertaking strenuous efforts to control the fire. Authorities are employing strong precautionary measures to prevent the spread to adjacent residential and commercial areas. The cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

