Tragic Collision: Elephants Perish in Assam Train Accident

Eight elephants died after being hit by a train in Assam's Hojai district, with seven killed instantly and one calf succumbing to injuries later. Authorities are investigating while forest officials monitor the area. Train drivers were initially detained but later released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 15:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident, the number of elephants that perished in a train collision in Assam's Hojai district rose to eight. The collision occurred when the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express struck a herd of elephants in Changjurai village.

Seven elephants died instantly, while one calf, initially surviving, later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Kaziranga. Forest Ranger Shamim Akhtar confirmed the deaths and shared that the deceased elephants were buried after necessary legal formalities.

Although the collision caused five train coaches and the engine to derail, no passengers were harmed. The railway authorities issued a speed regulation caution order following the incident. Investigations are ongoing, with forest department personnel ensuring safety in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

