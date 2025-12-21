90% of Aravalli Protected: Government Defends New Definition Amid Controversy
The Indian government has asserted that over 90% of the Aravalli region will remain protected under a Supreme Court-approved definition. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav clarified no relaxation is granted for mining, countering allegations of impending destruction. New criteria solidify protections, ensuring restricted mining operations in the sensitive mountain range.
On Sunday, the Indian government dispelled claims that the new definition of the Aravalli range could lead to broad-scale mining. Authorities highlighted that more than 90% of the region will remain protected under a Supreme Court-sanctioned framework.
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav stressed that there has been no relaxation in securing the Aravallis, countering claims of potential harm. He emphasized that misleading information on this matter should not be spread, especially as only a nominal portion of the region is viable for mining under strict regulations.
The Supreme Court has outlined a robust approach to conserving this region, curbing new mining leases until an exhaustive management plan is established. These measures include protecting core areas and using modern technology to mitigate illegal mining activities.
