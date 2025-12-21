90% of Aravalli Protected: Government Defends New Definition Amid Controversy

On Sunday, the Indian government dispelled claims that the new definition of the Aravalli range could lead to broad-scale mining. Authorities highlighted that more than 90% of the region will remain protected under a Supreme Court-sanctioned framework.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav stressed that there has been no relaxation in securing the Aravallis, countering claims of potential harm. He emphasized that misleading information on this matter should not be spread, especially as only a nominal portion of the region is viable for mining under strict regulations.

The Supreme Court has outlined a robust approach to conserving this region, curbing new mining leases until an exhaustive management plan is established. These measures include protecting core areas and using modern technology to mitigate illegal mining activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)