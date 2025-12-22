Odisha Expands Urban Footprint with 24 New NACs
The Odisha government has issued final notifications to establish 24 new notified area councils (NACs) across 14 districts, increasing the total to 86. Draft notifications were also released for upgrading five NACs to municipalities. Stakeholders have 30 days to submit feedback via district collectors.
In a significant move, the Odisha government announced the creation of 24 new notified area councils (NACs) across 14 districts on Monday. This expansion brings the total number of NACs in the state to 86, reflecting the region's urban growth.
The Housing and Urban Development department had previously issued a draft notification inviting objections and suggestions from residents who might be impacted by this decision. Officials detailed that stakeholders have a 30-day window to submit their feedback through district collectors.
Additionally, draft notifications were released to upgrade five existing NACs to municipalities, along with specific details on the inclusion of surrounding villages into these urban local bodies. Odisha currently has 48 municipalities and five municipal corporations.
