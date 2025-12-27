From Ballrooms to Skies: A Whirlwind of Events in U.S. Domestic News

The White House has announced plans to present detailed updates next month on President Donald Trump's proposed new East Wing ballroom. Estimated to cost $400 million, the project has faced legal challenges and scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers over alleged donor involvement and power misuse.

In a decisive military action, the United States targeted Islamic State militants in Northwest Nigeria. Sanctioned by the Nigerian government, the strike responds to brutal attacks on Christians, drawing attention to escalating regional violence.

U.S. domestic news also highlights a judge's temporary injunction against detaining UK activist Imran Ahmed, New York's new social media regulations, filmmaker Amos Poe's passing, severe weather in California, and significant travel disruptions due to winter storm Devin.

(With inputs from agencies.)