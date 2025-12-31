Left Menu

Train Derailment Sparks Fire Near Kentucky-Tennessee Border

A CSX train derailed near the Kentucky-Tennessee border, leading to a fire involving molten sulfur. Emergency officials implemented a shelter-in-place order until the toxic threat was cleared. The cause is under investigation, and no injuries were reported. CSX shares fell slightly following the incident.

Updated: 31-12-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 01:44 IST
An early morning train derailment involving a CSX freight train near the Kentucky-Tennessee border caused significant disruption on Tuesday. Thirty cars left the tracks, one of which carried molten sulfur that caught fire, prompting a temporary shelter-in-place order due to potential toxic threats. The incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m., in the rural town of Trenton, Kentucky, located about 60 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Emergency officials from Todd County and CSX stated via social media that the derailment's cause is still under investigation. Firefighters worked diligently to contain the blaze by noon, according to local emergency management officials. Air quality testing later confirmed the absence of any lingering threat to the public.

Despite the dramatic scene, no injuries were reported, and Market Watch noted a slight dip in CSX shares by just under 1%, settling at $36.36.

(With inputs from agencies.)

