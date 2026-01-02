Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragedy struck in the mountains of Colorado as a hiker perished in what is believed to be the state's first fatal mountain lion attack in over three and a half decades. The incident occurred on the Crosier Mountain trail, northeast of Estes Park, where the victim was discovered unresponsive by fellow hikers.

Despite the efforts of a doctor present at the scene, no pulse was found on the woman, signifying a fatal confrontation with the wild. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers arrived promptly, dispatching two mountain lions in the vicinity. Still, the exact number of animals involved in the suspected attack remains unclear, according to officials.

While mountain lion encounters are scarce in Colorado, with only 28 reported since 1990, the CPW continues its investigations, performing necropsies on the deceased animals to search for human DNA and potential diseases. Conservation initiatives had previously revived the state's mountain lion population after years of decline due to human actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)