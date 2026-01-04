Left Menu

Amravati's Transformation: A Vision for a Modern IT Hub

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pledged to transform Amravati into a modern hub by attracting investments in the IT sector. Accompanied by BJP leader Navneet Rana, he held a campaign roadshow for the upcoming municipal elections, emphasizing infrastructure and employment developments to secure votes for his party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:00 IST
Amravati's Transformation: A Vision for a Modern IT Hub
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a significant commitment to transform Amravati into a futuristic hub by driving investments in the information technology sector. The announcement came during a campaign roadshow for the upcoming municipal elections, where Fadnavis was joined by BJP leader Navneet Rana.

In a rally speech, the chief minister highlighted his government's efforts to upgrade Amravati into a modern city, aiming to boost its development. Promises were made to improve essential infrastructure, such as water supply and roads, while focusing on creating employment through a textile park.

Fadnavis urged the city's citizens to support the BJP candidates in the January 15 municipal elections to continue these development initiatives. The chief minister emphasized the investment's potential to bring economic opportunities to the region, positioning Amravati as a prospective IT sector powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

 India
2
Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

 India
3
OPEC+ Navigates Political Tensions Amid Oil Production Decisions

OPEC+ Navigates Political Tensions Amid Oil Production Decisions

 Global
4
Britain and France Strike ISIS Holdout in Syria

Britain and France Strike ISIS Holdout in Syria

 Syria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026