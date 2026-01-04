Amravati's Transformation: A Vision for a Modern IT Hub

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a significant commitment to transform Amravati into a futuristic hub by driving investments in the information technology sector. The announcement came during a campaign roadshow for the upcoming municipal elections, where Fadnavis was joined by BJP leader Navneet Rana.

In a rally speech, the chief minister highlighted his government's efforts to upgrade Amravati into a modern city, aiming to boost its development. Promises were made to improve essential infrastructure, such as water supply and roads, while focusing on creating employment through a textile park.

Fadnavis urged the city's citizens to support the BJP candidates in the January 15 municipal elections to continue these development initiatives. The chief minister emphasized the investment's potential to bring economic opportunities to the region, positioning Amravati as a prospective IT sector powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)