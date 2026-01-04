Seismic Shifts: Earthquakes Jolted Eastern Nepal

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Nepal's Udayapur district late Saturday night, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre confirmed.

With no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, the quake's epicenter was traced to Bagapati. Tremors were felt across nearby districts.

This follows a 4.6 magnitude earthquake earlier that morning in Taplejung, highlighting Nepal's vulnerability due to its location in a highly active seismic zone.