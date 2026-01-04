Left Menu

Seismic Shifts: Earthquakes Jolted Eastern Nepal

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Udayapur district, Nepal. No casualties or damage were reported. The tremor's epicenter was located at Bagapati. Earlier, a 4.6-magnitude quake hit Taplejung district. Nepal's position in active tectonic zones makes it highly susceptible to frequent seismic activities.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Nepal's Udayapur district late Saturday night, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre confirmed.

With no immediate reports of casualties or property damage, the quake's epicenter was traced to Bagapati. Tremors were felt across nearby districts.

This follows a 4.6 magnitude earthquake earlier that morning in Taplejung, highlighting Nepal's vulnerability due to its location in a highly active seismic zone.

