Transforming Himachal Pradesh: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urbanization

Himachal Pradesh is seeing a transformative shift in urban development under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Addressing the state's challenges of urbanization and a growing population, the government is focusing on inclusive and sustainable urban development strategies.

During the launch of the second phase of the 'Citizen Connect Programme,' Sukhu introduced numerous schemes under the state's 'Clean City, Prosperous City' initiative. This includes the 'Rajiv Gandhi Laghu Dukaandaar Sukh Kalyan Yojana,' various municipal services, and the 'Chief Minister Urban Digital Identity Scheme,' aimed at increasing transparency and citizen participation.

The Chief Minister also announced several high-value urban development projects, such as a Rs 400 crore shopping complex in Mandi and a Rs 150 crore city beautification project. Additionally, he emphasized the government's efforts in financial relief for small shopkeepers and noted plans for a new 'Him-Chandigarh' city near Baddi.