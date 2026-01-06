Left Menu

Unveiling Calamaria Mizoramensis: A New Addition to India's Reptilian Roster

A collaborative team of scientists has discovered a new species of reed snake, Calamaria Mizoramensis, in Mizoram, India. The species was previously misidentified but has now been accurately classified. This species enriches India's reptile diversity and underscores the importance of biological research in lesser-explored regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for herpetologists, a team led by Mizoram University has identified a new reed snake species, Calamaria Mizoramensis. This discovery corrects a long-standing taxonomic error and adds a unique lineage to India's reptilian population.

The research team, which included international collaborators, published their findings in the journal Zootaxa, revealing that the snake was initially collected in 2008 but was previously misclassified. Detailed morphological and DNA analyses confirmed its status as a new species.

The study sheds light on the snake's distinct genetic makeup, differing significantly from its nearest relatives. Found specifically in Mizoram, the species encourages further exploration in neighboring regions. It exemplifies the biodiversity of India's northeast, urging continued biological surveys in such under-documented areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

