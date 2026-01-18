Study Dismisses Link Between Paracetamol and Autism in Pregnant Women

European researchers have declared paracetamol, known in the U.S. as Tylenol, safe for use during pregnancy. This comes in response to claims by U.S. President Donald Trump linking the medication to autism, prompting a thorough review published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Women's Health.

Professor Asma Khalil, a leading specialist in obstetrics and maternal fetal medicine at City St George's University of London, emphasized the study's message of reassurance. According to Khalil, when used as directed, paracetamol does not show a causal link to autism, ADHD, or intellectual disabilities.

Despite some conflicting studies, the European group's systematic review found no significant connection between paracetamol use and the development of autism or related conditions. The rigorous analysis, accounting for potential biases, evaluated extensive data involving hundreds of thousands of children, reaffirming the medication's safety profile.

