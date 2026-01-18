Left Menu

Study Dismisses Link Between Paracetamol and Autism in Pregnant Women

European researchers confirm the safety of paracetamol use during pregnancy, countering claims of a link to autism. A review in The Lancet reassures the medication's safety when used as recommended. Despite previous concerns, recent data show no causal links with autism or ADHD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 03:08 IST
Study Dismisses Link Between Paracetamol and Autism in Pregnant Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European researchers have declared paracetamol, known in the U.S. as Tylenol, safe for use during pregnancy. This comes in response to claims by U.S. President Donald Trump linking the medication to autism, prompting a thorough review published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Women's Health.

Professor Asma Khalil, a leading specialist in obstetrics and maternal fetal medicine at City St George's University of London, emphasized the study's message of reassurance. According to Khalil, when used as directed, paracetamol does not show a causal link to autism, ADHD, or intellectual disabilities.

Despite some conflicting studies, the European group's systematic review found no significant connection between paracetamol use and the development of autism or related conditions. The rigorous analysis, accounting for potential biases, evaluated extensive data involving hundreds of thousands of children, reaffirming the medication's safety profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026