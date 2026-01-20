Arctic Blast Strikes; Asia Suffers Unprecedented Snowfall

Amid its most severe snowfall in six decades, Asia is reeling under an unprecedented winter onslaught. On Tuesday, Russia's Far East, particularly the Kamchatka Peninsula, was heavily affected by the Arctic cold wave, resulting in transport paralysis as roads and buildings disappeared beneath metres of snow.

The snowfall has not been localized to Russia alone. In China, the financial heart of Shanghai was unexpectedly coated in white, disrupting life as temperatures plummeted following an unusually warm spell. These drastic meteorological shifts are attributed to a weakened Arctic polar vortex.

Japan is also on high alert following travel disruptions primarily along its northwest coast. With flights grounded and roads closed, authorities have warned the public to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel as the harsh conditions are expected to persist for several days.