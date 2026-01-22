Landslide Chaos: Rescue Efforts Amid New Zealand's Torrential Deluge

Rescue operations intensified in New Zealand as emergency workers searched for the missing, many children, following a devastating landslide triggered by torrential rains. The disaster interrupted power for thousands and caused widespread damage, prompting evacuations and road closures across the North Island's eastern seaboard.

Officials stressed the high-risk environment as search teams deployed earthmoving equipment to sift through debris at the affected campsite. Megan Stiffler, a senior fire official, emphasized the operation's complexity, with rescue efforts set to continue overnight. Authorities remain hopeful that survivors may still be found.

While no fatalities have been reported, single-digit figures of missing persons persist. Police and rescuers, equipped with helicopters and canine units, remain vigilant as signs of life were detected at the scene, despite concerns about further ground movement. Efforts also focus on landslide-impacted areas in Papamoa and Auckland suburbs, with the government reiterating its commitment to aid affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)