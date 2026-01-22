Left Menu

Landslide Chaos: Rescue Efforts Amid New Zealand's Torrential Deluge

Rescue workers in New Zealand are searching for missing people, including children, after heavy rains triggered landslides at a campsite, cutting power to thousands. Despite the risks, teams are using equipment to clear debris through the night, with authorities hopeful of finding survivors amid reported signs of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:40 IST
Landslide Chaos: Rescue Efforts Amid New Zealand's Torrential Deluge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue operations intensified in New Zealand as emergency workers searched for the missing, many children, following a devastating landslide triggered by torrential rains. The disaster interrupted power for thousands and caused widespread damage, prompting evacuations and road closures across the North Island's eastern seaboard.

Officials stressed the high-risk environment as search teams deployed earthmoving equipment to sift through debris at the affected campsite. Megan Stiffler, a senior fire official, emphasized the operation's complexity, with rescue efforts set to continue overnight. Authorities remain hopeful that survivors may still be found.

While no fatalities have been reported, single-digit figures of missing persons persist. Police and rescuers, equipped with helicopters and canine units, remain vigilant as signs of life were detected at the scene, despite concerns about further ground movement. Efforts also focus on landslide-impacted areas in Papamoa and Auckland suburbs, with the government reiterating its commitment to aid affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Investors Demand Action on South Korea's Coupang Controversy

U.S. Investors Demand Action on South Korea's Coupang Controversy

 Global
2
Courtroom Clash: Trump's White House Ballroom Faces Legal Challenges

Courtroom Clash: Trump's White House Ballroom Faces Legal Challenges

 Global
3
Precision and Progression: India's Role in Cardiac Care Innovation

Precision and Progression: India's Role in Cardiac Care Innovation

 Global
4
Unexpected Alliances: BJP, AIMIM, and Congress Unite in Achalpur

Unexpected Alliances: BJP, AIMIM, and Congress Unite in Achalpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026