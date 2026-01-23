Fires Ravage Chile: Unyielding Blaze Sparks International Response and Mourning

Firefighters and security services in Chile are battling catastrophic blazes that have so far claimed 21 lives and incinerated 45,700 hectares of forest. Authorities have reported challenges extending beyond the fires themselves, including attempted assaults and the danger posed by interference from drones.

This devastation has far surpassed the infamous Valparaíso and Viña del Mar fires of 2024 and necessitated hundreds to seek shelter as homes, animals, and vehicles turned to ashes. The death toll and damage reports continue to rise as missing persons remain unaccounted for.

Amid national mourning, President Gabriel Boric has expressed solidarity. Concurrently, international reinforcements from neighboring countries, as well as Mexican and Uruguayan support, aim to bolster efforts to control the fires and assist reconstruction operations.

