Mock Drills & Military: Strengthening India's Disaster Resilience

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) emphasized the need for frequent mock drills to enhance disaster readiness across India. Speaking at a conclave held at the Army's Western Command headquarters in Panchkula, he highlighted the importance of such exercises in improving response coordination and testing emergency plans.

The conclave, hosted in partnership with the NDMA, saw participation from military leaders, policymakers, and academics, all focused on increasing India's preparedness for natural and man-made disasters. A mega mock drill is planned for Punjab, which recently suffered devastating floods.

Resource mapping and AI technology integration are vital aspects emphasized by Lt Gen Hasnain and Lt Gen K S Brar (retd), as they stress rapid response within 24 hours after a disaster strikes. Recent operations, like 'Operation Rahat,' illustrate the effective military-civil cooperation in disaster management.

(With inputs from agencies.)