Left Menu

Mock Drills & Military: Strengthening India's Disaster Resilience

This article highlights India's emphasis on frequent mock drills to enhance disaster preparedness, as advocated by Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain. The NDMA and military are collaborating in strategic partnerships, involving AI models and inter-agency coordination for improved response to natural and man-made calamities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:40 IST
Mock Drills & Military: Strengthening India's Disaster Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) emphasized the need for frequent mock drills to enhance disaster readiness across India. Speaking at a conclave held at the Army's Western Command headquarters in Panchkula, he highlighted the importance of such exercises in improving response coordination and testing emergency plans.

The conclave, hosted in partnership with the NDMA, saw participation from military leaders, policymakers, and academics, all focused on increasing India's preparedness for natural and man-made disasters. A mega mock drill is planned for Punjab, which recently suffered devastating floods.

Resource mapping and AI technology integration are vital aspects emphasized by Lt Gen Hasnain and Lt Gen K S Brar (retd), as they stress rapid response within 24 hours after a disaster strikes. Recent operations, like 'Operation Rahat,' illustrate the effective military-civil cooperation in disaster management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026