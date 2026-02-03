India Rises in Global LEED Rankings: A Green Building Success
India ranks second globally, excluding the US, for LEED-certified spaces, with over 16 million GSM. LEED certification growth signals energy efficiency commitment in the Indian real estate market. Mainland China leads, with Vietnam entering the top 10 for the first time.
According to the U.S. Green Building Council's latest report, India has secured the position of second in the world, excluding the U.S., for LEED-certified spaces in 2025. This achievement underscores India's growing dedication to sustainable and energy-efficient building practices.
Mainland China maintains its lead in the rankings, followed closely by India, which has expanded its LEED-certified area to over 16 million gross square metres. The U.S. remains the global leader in LEED adoption, boasting over 50 million GSM of certified space.
As the Indian real estate market flourishes, more sectors beyond office spaces are embracing LEED standards. Notably, industrial manufacturing, warehousing, hospitality, retail, and education sectors are integrating these sustainable practices. Additionally, Vietnam's debut in the top 10 highlights the global momentum in adopting green building credentials.
