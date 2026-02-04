Kaka Nagar Leads the Way as NDMC's Latest 'Anupam Colony'

Kaka Nagar has been declared the sixth 'Anupam Colony' by the NDMC, marking it as the first residential zone in Delhi to transition entirely to a mechanized, dust-free cleaning system. This move is part of NDMC's broader efforts to enhance urban sanitation and air quality.

According to NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, the area has begun using five push-back mechanical sweepers and one gobbler machine for cleaning operations, replacing traditional broom-based methods. The aim is to significantly reduce dust emissions and improve the neighborhood's air quality.

Additionally, 12 wire-mesh composting units have been installed to process waste, and part of the compost is distributed to residents as part of the 'Geela Kuda Lao, Khaad Le Jao' initiative. The development is being monitored as a pilot project for potential implementation in other NDMC regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)