Devastating Inferno Engulfs Vijayapura Car Service Centre

A major fire engulfed the HMK Car Service Centre in Vijayapura, destroying over 20 cars and spare parts worth Rs 35 lakh. Although the fire's cause remains unknown, emergency services controlled the blaze. No casualties were reported, and police are investigating the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:51 IST
In the early hours of Thursday, a catastrophic fire broke out at the HMK Car Service Centre in Vijayapura, reducing more than 20 vehicles and spare parts valued at Rs 35 lakh to ashes. The reason behind the outbreak remains a mystery, according to police sources.

Located along National Highway 50, the car service centre caught fire rapidly, prompting swift action from the fire and emergency services. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and first responders were able to contain the blaze effectively.

Law enforcement officers from Gol Gumbaz and Vijayapura Rural police stations have begun an investigation into the incident. The focus will be on determining the exact cause of the fire that has left behind a scene of devastation.

