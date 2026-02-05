Left Menu

Tiger Terror in Rajamahendravaram: A Tale of Panic and Pursuit

A tiger has caused panic in Rajamahendravaram by killing eight cattle in four days. It has been roaming from Rajamahendravaram to Divan Cheruvu for 15 days. Officials suspect it hides in garden and agricultural areas. A tranquilizer team is tracking it to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajamahendravaram | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger has been prowling the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram, putting residents on edge. Over the past four days, the predator has claimed eight head of cattle, according to a forest official statement on Thursday.

The tiger has been sighted in various areas, including Divan Cheruvu, for the past two weeks. According to witnesses and local experts, the creature likely uses gardens and agricultural patches as cover from the burgeoning populace.

The forest department has stepped up its efforts to track the tiger, enlisting a tranquilizer team from Pune and placing CCTV cameras strategically to monitor its whereabouts. Residents have been urged to remain cautious and avoid isolated areas at night while authorities work to safely capture or deter the tiger's wayward venture into human territory.

