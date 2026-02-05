Lutyens Delhi Gears Up for India-AI Impact Summit 2026
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is preparing for the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026 by enhancing infrastructure and sanitation in Lutyens Delhi. The summit, scheduled from February 16-20, will focus on improving cleanliness, lighting, and traffic coordination with a 24×7 control room managing operations.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is on a mission to ready the nation's capital for the highly anticipated India-AI Impact Summit 2026. With the event set to take place in just two weeks, Lutyens Delhi is undergoing a significant transformation to welcome international delegates.
Officials have pinpointed 41 crucial routes within Lutyens Delhi that will undergo a thorough cleanup. This initiative includes visible cleanliness efforts, dust-free roads, and well-maintained footpaths. Urban delineators and solar raised pavement markers are being installed to enhance motorist guidance and safety.
Furthermore, the NDMC is stepping up sanitation measures with night and early-morning operations to maintain immaculate public spaces. A dedicated control room will ensure real-time monitoring and coordination during the event, enabling rapid responses to any issues.
