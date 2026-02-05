Alarming Arsenic: The Threat in Assam's Water

A concerning issue over contaminants, particularly arsenic, in Assam's groundwater has been brought to light by Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, in the Lok Sabha.

Despite the presence of arsenic in specific areas, data from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) suggests that the majority of Assam's groundwater is potable. However, arsenic pollution, although localized, demands further research to determine its health implications.

The minister emphasized that while groundwater management falls under state jurisdiction, the central government supports these efforts through technical and financial means, highlighting the cooperative approach to addressing this environmental challenge.

