Left Menu

Alarming Arsenic: The Threat in Assam's Water

Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, addressed arsenic contamination in Assam's water in Parliament. Despite regional concerns, data indicates most groundwater remains safe. Further research is needed to link arsenic levels to health issues. The responsibility lies with state governments, supported by the Center's resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:17 IST
Alarming Arsenic: The Threat in Assam's Water
  • Country:
  • India

A concerning issue over contaminants, particularly arsenic, in Assam's groundwater has been brought to light by Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, in the Lok Sabha.

Despite the presence of arsenic in specific areas, data from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) suggests that the majority of Assam's groundwater is potable. However, arsenic pollution, although localized, demands further research to determine its health implications.

The minister emphasized that while groundwater management falls under state jurisdiction, the central government supports these efforts through technical and financial means, highlighting the cooperative approach to addressing this environmental challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
2
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
3
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
4
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026