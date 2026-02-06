Morocco's Torrential Downpour: A Nation's Dilemma

In a climatic twist of fate, more than 140,000 residents of northwestern Morocco have been driven from their homes due to relentless rainfall and ensuing floods.

With dams overflowing, key infrastructures from the sugar town of Ksar El Kebir to remote villages are under severe strain. The Interior Ministry reports widespread evacuations, with educational institutions shuttered and the military deployed to aid disaster-stricken regions.

While essential reservoirs brim with water after a prolonged drought, the blessings come with paralyzing challenges: disrupted maritime traffic, impacted agriculture, and transportation halts are just some of the hurdles the North African nation now faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)