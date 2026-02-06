Amidst Conflict: Famine Threatens Sudan's Darfur Region
Famine is looming in parts of Sudan's western Darfur amidst a prolonged war between military forces and the RSF. Thousands have perished, while millions are displaced. Acute malnutrition has reached alarming levels in towns such as Umm Baru and Kernoi. Aid and ceasefires are urgently needed to halt further devastation.
Famine is threatening more areas in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region, according to a global hunger monitoring group. The conflict between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has plunged the country into a dire humanitarian crisis, with malnutrition reaching alarming levels.
The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) released a report noting that acute malnutrition has reached famine thresholds in additional towns in Darfur. Despite the severity, full famine conditions have not been officially declared, hampered by inadequate access and data.
As fighting continues, particularly in Kordofan, humanitarian organizations and international bodies are rallying support to provide aid and urge for ceasefires to avert further starvation and death.
