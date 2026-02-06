Iran's Khorramshahr 4: A New Era in Missile Capability
Iran has deployed its most advanced long-range ballistic missile, the Khorramshahr 4, in underground missile cities. The missile has a range of 2,000 km and can carry a 1,500 kg warhead. This deployment marks a shift in Iran's military doctrine from defensive to offensive, sending a strong message to adversaries.
Iran has officially deployed its state-of-the-art Khorramshahr 4 missile in underground missile cities managed by the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace division, according to the state-run Press TV on Thursday.
Characterized by a formidable range of 2,000 kilometers and capable of delivering a 1,500-kilogram warhead, the Khorramshahr 4 represents a substantial advancement in Iran's ballistic missile technology, the media added.
The operational deployment, strategically coinciding with a shift in Iran's armed forces doctrine from a defensive to an offensive stance, sends a clear signal to regional and international adversaries, emphasizing Iran's augmented military capabilities.