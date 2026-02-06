Tragic Accident in West Delhi Sparks Investigation

In a tragic incident, a young motorcyclist lost his life after falling into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board for construction work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area. The incident, which occurred on Friday morning, has prompted Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood to order an investigation, emphasizing accountability.

The deceased, identified as Kamal, was a resident of Kailashpuri and worked at a private bank's call center. His family has accused the Delhi Jal Board of negligence and suspects potential foul play, raising concerns about the safety measures at the construction site. They assert the pit was inadequately barricaded.

Minister Soood, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, visited the accident site and met with Kamal's family, offering condolences and ensuring them of a thorough probe. Authorities, upon receiving a call about the incident around 7 am, found Kamal's body and his motorcycle inside the pit, highlighting the urgency for stricter safety regulations at construction sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)