Negligence and Fatality: The Janakpuri Pit Tragedy

A sub-contractor has been detained by Delhi Police following the tragic death of a biker who fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri. Officials confirmed the biker's accident, and investigating teams have linked Rajesh Prajapati to the case.

Investigations revealed that Prajapati was informed of the accident several hours before taking action. Despite arriving at the scene and seeing the motorcycle in the pit, he did not investigate further. He is currently being interrogated by the police and is likely to face arrest.

The victim, identified as Kamal Dhyani, was a bank employee residing in Kailashpuri. The accident occurred as he was returning home. Authorities have registered an FIR against the contractor and DJB officials, while the Delhi government has initiated a probe, amid allegations of negligence and the possibility of foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)