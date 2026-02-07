Black Holes, Dinosaur Footprints, and Economic Shifts: Key Highlights in Science and Business
This summary covers significant events in science and economy, including a black hole's unusual behavior, a new AI method for identifying dinosaur footprints, Gemini's layoffs and strategic changes, and a probe into potential Chinese ownership of SpaceX, raising national security concerns.
Scientists continue to examine the peculiar behavior of a distant supermassive black hole that is expelling material after devouring a star. Utilizing radio telescopes, researchers observe this phenomenon, highlighting the black hole's exceptional belching habits following the star's unfortunate proximity.
In paleontological advancements, researchers have developed an AI-driven method to identify dinosaurs from their footprints. By analyzing eight footprint traits, the technology assists in linking tracks to specific dinosaur species, addressing longstanding identification challenges.
On the economic front, Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange led by the Winklevoss brothers, is laying off up to 200 employees as it restructures to focus operations in the U.S. and Singapore. Meanwhile, concerns about national security arise as U.S. senators request a Pentagon review of SpaceX over alleged Chinese investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
