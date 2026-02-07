Inferno at Raipur Tar Factory: Quick Response Averts Casualties

A major fire engulfed a tar factory in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday, officials reported. High plumes of thick black smoke were visible from afar.

No lives were lost, though the fire spread swiftly due to oil stockpiles, according to Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh. The blaze, reported around 12:30 pm, was eventually controlled by 6 pm.

Response teams, including 12 fire tenders, were dispatched after receiving an emergency call via Dial 112. Officials stated the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)