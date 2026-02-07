Inferno at Raipur Tar Factory: Quick Response Averts Casualties
A significant fire erupted at a tar factory in Raipur's Bhanpuri industrial area. Despite intense smoke and rapid spread, quick emergency response ensured no casualties. The fire was contained with the help of 12 fire tenders. Investigations are underway to determine the cause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:22 IST
A major fire engulfed a tar factory in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday, officials reported. High plumes of thick black smoke were visible from afar.
No lives were lost, though the fire spread swiftly due to oil stockpiles, according to Raipur Collector Gaurav Singh. The blaze, reported around 12:30 pm, was eventually controlled by 6 pm.
Response teams, including 12 fire tenders, were dispatched after receiving an emergency call via Dial 112. Officials stated the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.
