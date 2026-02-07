ICMR Advances Indigenous Vaccine Development Against Kyasanur Forest Disease

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), under the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, is making steady progress toward the development of an improved vaccine against Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), a significant regional infectious disease affecting parts of the Western Ghats.

KFD, also known as “monkey fever,” remains a public health concern in several states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra.

Vaccine Development Initiated on Karnataka Government’s Request

Responding to a request from the Government of Karnataka, ICMR initiated the development of a next-generation KFD vaccine to strengthen disease prevention efforts in endemic regions.

The project is being undertaken through a collaboration between:

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL)

ICMR–National Institute of Virology (NIV)

Together, the institutions are developing a fully indigenous, two-dose, adjuvanted inactivated vaccine regimen.

Two-Dose Indigenous Vaccine Regimen

The improved vaccine is designed as a two-dose schedule, with doses administered 28 days apart.

The initiative aims to enhance protection against KFD and support state-level disease control strategies.

Successful Preclinical Development Completed

ICMR confirmed that the vaccine has been successfully developed, with key preclinical milestones achieved, including:

Completion of animal challenge studies

Toxicity studies confirming safety profile

Manufacturing of GLP-grade vaccine material

These steps represent a major advancement in India’s efforts to build indigenous solutions for regional infectious diseases.

Phase I Human Clinical Trial Underway

Following approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), a Phase I human clinical trial has now been initiated.

This marks a critical step toward evaluating the vaccine’s safety and immune response in humans.

Next Steps: Expanded Trials and Regulatory Approval

If Phase I results are successful, further clinical trials will be undertaken.

Should the vaccine be found safe and immunogenic across trial phases, ICMR and its partners will seek CDSCO approval for wider use.

Government Commitment to Address Regional Health Challenges

ICMR reiterated that the Government of India remains committed to supporting state governments in addressing difficult and region-specific public health challenges through research-driven, indigenous innovations.

The progress of the KFD vaccine reflects India’s broader focus on strengthening preparedness against emerging and endemic infectious diseases.