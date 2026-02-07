Left Menu

Transforming Howrah: A New Era for Urban Governance

The West Bengal government has introduced the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 to bolster urban governance. Minister Firhad Hakim emphasized addressing legal hurdles and ensuring effective administration. Highlighting infrastructure improvements since 2011, the Bill aims to enable municipal elections and modernize Howrah, despite political challenges and delays.

  • Country:
  • India

The state government of West Bengal is poised to revamp urban governance with the introduction of the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Announced by Housing and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, the Bill aims to eliminate long-standing legal obstacles and modernize civic administration, setting the stage for overdue municipal elections.

Minister Hakim blamed the erstwhile governors for the delay, as legal complications stalled elections for years. He asserted that Howrah's infrastructure has seen significant improvements since the current leadership assumed power in 2011, marking a departure from previous conditions.

During the assembly debate, BJP MLA Arup Saha supported the Bill but stressed the need for tangible development beyond bureaucratic efforts. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MLA Gautam Chowdhury compared the expedited growth under Mamata Banerjee's governance to the Left Front's past shortcomings, emphasizing ward expansion aspirations. The Bill passed by voice vote, signaling a shift towards enhanced urban governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

