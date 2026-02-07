Left Menu

Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar: A Tribute to Local Heritage

The Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro Station in East Delhi has been officially renamed Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar. This change comes in response to local demands, supported by State Names Authority of Delhi, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Local MLA Ravi Kant expressed gratitude for acknowledging this community wish.

Updated: 07-02-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:37 IST
The Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Metro Station in East Delhi has officially been renamed to Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar, an official confirmed on Saturday. This change addresses a long-standing request from residents and the community.

According to the government official, the renaming process was carried out by the State Names Authority of Delhi led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This body, a 29-member committee, is responsible for approving the naming and renaming of various public infrastructures in the city.

Local BJP MLA Ravi Kant expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for fulfilling this popular demand. He noted that a Ram temple's proximity to the station was a significant factor behind the request and he had been advocating for this change on behalf of residents for six months, after corresponding with the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

