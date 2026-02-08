Iberian Farmers Reel under Storm Marta's Wrath

As Storm Marta unleashes havoc across the Iberian Peninsula, Spanish and Portuguese farmers are grappling with devastating crop losses. Torrential rains and fierce winds have submerged fields, causing millions of euros worth of damage.

The extreme weather follows a series of storms, prompting evacuations in Spain's Andalusia region and widespread disruptions. With roads closed and rail services affected, the situation remains precarious.

Authorities have issued severe weather warnings, and the financial toll is mounting. Both countries continue to brace for further deterioration of conditions, urging caution and preparedness.

