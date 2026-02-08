Left Menu

Unearthing the Past: Discovery of a 290-Million-Year-Old Fossilised Vomit

A groundbreaking discovery at Bromacker, Germany reveals a regurgitalith, a fossilised vomit containing bones from three different animals. This rare find offers valuable insights into the feeding behaviors of Early Permian predators, showcasing fossilised vomit's role in reconstructing ancient terrestrial ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-02-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 10:59 IST
Unearthing the Past: Discovery of a 290-Million-Year-Old Fossilised Vomit
  • Country:
  • Germany

A remarkable discovery was made at the Bromacker paleontological site in Germany, unveiling a regurgitalith, or fossilised vomit, dating back 290 million years. This unusual fossil, containing bone remains from three distinct animals, sheds light on the dietary habits of Early Permian predators.

The regurgitalith was identified through rigorous chemical analysis and 3D scanning, revealing its nature distinct from typical coprolites. The absence of phosphorus, often found in coprolites, confirmed the specimen as fossilised vomit of a synapsid predator from nearly 300 million years ago.

This breakthrough opens new avenues for research into ancient food webs and predator-prey interactions. Scientists now consider the possibility that regurgitation played a more significant role in fossil deposits, urging a reevaluation of existing paleontological interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
2
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
3
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global
4
Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026