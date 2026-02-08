Unearthing the Past: Discovery of a 290-Million-Year-Old Fossilised Vomit

A remarkable discovery was made at the Bromacker paleontological site in Germany, unveiling a regurgitalith, or fossilised vomit, dating back 290 million years. This unusual fossil, containing bone remains from three distinct animals, sheds light on the dietary habits of Early Permian predators.

The regurgitalith was identified through rigorous chemical analysis and 3D scanning, revealing its nature distinct from typical coprolites. The absence of phosphorus, often found in coprolites, confirmed the specimen as fossilised vomit of a synapsid predator from nearly 300 million years ago.

This breakthrough opens new avenues for research into ancient food webs and predator-prey interactions. Scientists now consider the possibility that regurgitation played a more significant role in fossil deposits, urging a reevaluation of existing paleontological interpretations.

