Tremors Shake Cuba: Earthquake Reported

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Cuba on Sunday, initially reported as 5.9 by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake occurred at a depth of 15 km. The downgrade in magnitude did not reduce the impact felt across the region, sparking concern among locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:46 IST
Cuba was rocked by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, as confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Originally reported as a 5.9 magnitude quake, it was later downgraded.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 15 km, stirring significant alarm in the area.

Locals are concerned about potential aftershocks and assessing any possible damage to structures and infrastructure.

