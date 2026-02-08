Tremors Shake Cuba: Earthquake Reported
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Cuba on Sunday, initially reported as 5.9 by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake occurred at a depth of 15 km. The downgrade in magnitude did not reduce the impact felt across the region, sparking concern among locals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:46 IST
Cuba was rocked by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, as confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Originally reported as a 5.9 magnitude quake, it was later downgraded.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 15 km, stirring significant alarm in the area.
Locals are concerned about potential aftershocks and assessing any possible damage to structures and infrastructure.
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Cuba
- EMSC
- magnitude
- seismological
- depth
- downgrade
- impact
- tremors
- Sunday
ALSO READ
Moody's Credit Outlook Downgrade Rattles Indonesia's Economy
Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil
Moody's Downgrade Threat Looms Over Indonesia Amid Policy Uncertainty
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty
Australia's Depth to Shine in ICC T20 World Cup Amid Key Injuries