Tragic Scaffolding Collapse Claims Lives in Sector 144

A tragic scaffolding collapse at an under-construction building site in Sector 144 has led to the deaths of two labourers and critically injured another, according to police sources.

The incident occurred on Sunday under the jurisdiction of Sector 142 police station when three workers fell from collapsing scaffolding, sustaining severe injuries.

Among the deceased are Mantu Singh, 45, from Bihar, and Shibu, 24, from Jharkhand. Mithun, 32, also from Bihar, remains hospitalized. Police have detained the contractor and site supervisor for questioning, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)