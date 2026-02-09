Storm Marta Unleashes Deadly Floods in Northern Morocco

Flash floods driven by Storm Marta have claimed at least four lives in northern Morocco, as the region grapples with torrential rains and overfilled dams. The severe weather forced mass evacuations, according to local authorities who spoke on Sunday.

A girl, two boys aged between 2 and 14, and a man in his 30s perished when their car was swept away in a village near Tétouan, around 270 km north of Rabat. Local authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident, with another person unaccounted for.

The storm, Marta, inundated several northern cities with up to 92 mm of rain, stated Houssine Youabed from Morocco's General Directorate of Meteorology. This weather system also affected Spain and Portugal. Days earlier, Storm Leonardo had already saturated the region, overflowing rivers, destroying homes and crops, and necessitating the evacuation of over 150,000 individuals. However, officials noted that the rain has replenished drinking water supplies and benefited agriculture, providing relief after prolonged drought conditions.