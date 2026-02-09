Tamil Nadu Expands Free Meal Scheme for Urban Sanitation Workers
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expanded a pioneering free meal scheme for urban sanitation workers across the state. The initiative, originally launched in Chennai, provides nutritious meals to over 31,000 workers, aiming to improve their health and working conditions.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended the state's groundbreaking free meal scheme for sanitation workers in urban areas. This marks a significant expansion of the initiative, initially launched on November 15 in Chennai, aiming to improve nutrition and work conditions for over 31,000 personnel.
In a country first, the scheme ensures that sanitation workers receive three nutritious meals daily, delivered in tiffin boxes, before they start their early morning shifts. This expansion underscores the state's commitment to the welfare of these crucial employees working across all 200 wards of the Chennai Corporation.
During the launch ceremony held about 41 kilometers from Chennai, Stalin interacted with the sanitation workers and even took selfies with them, emphasizing the government's dedication to their well-being and improved work environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chennai Singams' Jagannath Sarkar: From Tennis-Ball Cricket to ISPL MVP Glory
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by five wickets in their T20 World Cup opener in Chennai.
Indian Tennis Talents Shine Bright at Chennai Open
Chennai Airport Clears Flights After Fog Delays
Chennai Unveils 'Fall in Love with Fandom' Comic Con Extravaganza in 2026