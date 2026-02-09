Tamil Nadu Expands Free Meal Scheme for Urban Sanitation Workers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended the state's groundbreaking free meal scheme for sanitation workers in urban areas. This marks a significant expansion of the initiative, initially launched on November 15 in Chennai, aiming to improve nutrition and work conditions for over 31,000 personnel.

In a country first, the scheme ensures that sanitation workers receive three nutritious meals daily, delivered in tiffin boxes, before they start their early morning shifts. This expansion underscores the state's commitment to the welfare of these crucial employees working across all 200 wards of the Chennai Corporation.

During the launch ceremony held about 41 kilometers from Chennai, Stalin interacted with the sanitation workers and even took selfies with them, emphasizing the government's dedication to their well-being and improved work environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)