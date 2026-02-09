Tragic Fire Claims Life in Mumbai's Suvidha Pearl Building

In a tragic incident, a fire erupted on the 13th floor of Mumbai's Suvidha Pearl Building on Monday morning, leading to the death of an elderly woman and injuring another.

The blaze broke out at around 9:51 am, with firefighters rushing to the scene to battle the flames. Despite prompt action, the fire claimed the life of 63-year-old Bhavna Satra.

The injured were taken to Nanavati Hospital, where Satra was declared dead. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined.