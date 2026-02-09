Left Menu

Chandrayaan-4: India's Most Complex Lunar Mission Targets Moon's South Pole

The Chandrayaan-4 Mission, slated for 2028, aims to land in the Moon's South Polar region. Identified by ISRO, the MM-4 site was chosen for its low hazard levels. Approved by the union government, this mission is set to be India's most ambitious lunar project, featuring a complex module system for sample return.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its Chandrayaan-4 Mission, targeting a launch in 2028. Located in the Moon's South Polar region, the mission will represent India's most complex lunar endeavor yet.

After careful evaluation, the space agency zeroed in on a site at Mons Mouton, selecting MM-4 for its safe terrain. The area boasts a low hazard percentage, a gentle slope, and suitable height for landing.

Equipped with advanced propulsion, descending, and ascending modules, Chandrayaan-4 will attempt a sample-return mission. The operation will require precise navigation and control systems to achieve a successful soft landing.

