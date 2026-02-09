SpaceX's Bold Lunar Vision: A Self-Growing City

SpaceX is redirecting its efforts toward the Moon, as revealed by Elon Musk, who recently announced a strategic pivot in focus. The aerospace company is now targeting the construction of a 'self-growing city' on the lunar surface, which Musk estimates could be realized in under 10 years.

This move marks a shift from SpaceX's infamous Mars project, although Musk has clarified that Mars remains a goal. The timeline for beginning developments on the Red Planet is set for five to seven years from now, according to a post made on Musk's X social media platform.

According to Musk, the Moon is now the 'overriding priority' because establishing a self-sustaining lunar base would secure civilization's future more swiftly. The Moon's proximity makes it a more immediate and tangible target compared to the ambitious Martian colonies Musk envisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)