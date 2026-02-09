Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up: Beautification Drive Ahead of AI Impact Summit

The Public Works Department is enhancing Delhi's infrastructure and beautification efforts in preparation for the AI Impact Summit. The international event takes place from February 15-20, with a main inauguration on February 19 at Bharat Mandapam. The PWD is focusing on greening initiatives and road improvements to welcome global leaders.

In preparation for the upcoming AI Impact Summit, the Public Works Department (PWD) has launched an extensive beautification and infrastructure enhancement initiative across Delhi. Spearheaded by officials, the efforts are aimed at impressing the international delegates set to arrive for the summit scheduled from February 15 to 20, with a grand inauguration on February 19 at Bharat Mandapam.

The PWD is heavily investing in greening projects, including the procurement of flowering and non-flowering plants, as well as a variety of shrubs such as Marigold, Cycas revoluta, and Areca palm. These efforts come at a cost of approximately Rs 28,54,283 and are part of a larger strategy to beautify roads and public areas.

Additionally, the PWD is tasked with upgrading road conditions by fixing signage, potholes, and addressing defacement issues. Notably, retro reflective signage is being fixed or replaced for a total cost of Rs 66,58,728, enhancing navigation for both the public and incoming dignitaries. The PWD promises that the preparations will surpass those made for the recent G20 Summit.

