Amaravati: From Graveyard to India's Most Liveable City

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu outlines ambitious plans to transform Amaravati into a leading liveable city. The government is investing heavily in infrastructure, agriculture, technology, and law reforms. Significant progress has been reported, including irrigation initiatives, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant profits, and imminent completion of the Polavaram project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:19 IST
Amaravati: From Graveyard to India's Most Liveable City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to turn Amaravati into the most liveable city in India within three years. Addressing a review meeting with key ministers and secretaries, Naidu countered critics who dismissed Amaravati as a 'graveyard and a desert.'

The Chief Minister highlighted the significant investments being made to reform various sectors, including Rs 24,000 crore on irrigation and a market intervention of Rs 1,100 crore to improve crop pricing for farmers. Naidu stressed that technology adoption and law reforms are pivotal for the state's progress.

Naidu also reported on achievements in infrastructure, noting that the Polavaram project is nearing completion and that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has turned profitable. The goal is to make the state garbage-free by March, and to ensure all households receive drinking water through the Jal Jeevan Mission by investing Rs 25,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

