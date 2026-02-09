Left Menu

From Desert to Dream: Naidu's Vision for Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu vows to transform Amaravati from a 'graveyard' into a vibrant city. He highlights government efforts in agriculture, technology adoption, legislative reforms, and public welfare. Naidu emphasizes effective law execution, technological advancement, and educational reforms to improve living standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:23 IST
From Desert to Dream: Naidu's Vision for Amaravati
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has pledged to transform the city of Amaravati, previously dubbed a 'graveyard', into the most liveable urban area within three years. At a review meeting with ministers and secretaries, Naidu outlined the state's initiatives to modernize the capital.

Naidu emphasized the momentum gained by Amaravati's capital works and the importance of adopting technology for effective law implementation and service delivery. He highlighted substantial investments in irrigation, the profit turnaround of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and the compelling need for legislative reforms to simplify outdated laws.

The Chief Minister also stressed educational and health initiatives, such as improving school performance without inducing stress, and the importance of corporate responsibility in youth skill development. With a focus on agriculture, welfare, and infrastructure, Naidu envisions technological adoption to enhance living standards statewide.

TRENDING

1
Land Sale Controversy: Pawar Firm Challenges Rs 21 Crore Stamp Duty Notice

Land Sale Controversy: Pawar Firm Challenges Rs 21 Crore Stamp Duty Notice

 India
2
Tragic Incident at Indore Police College: Officer's Wife Found Dead

Tragic Incident at Indore Police College: Officer's Wife Found Dead

 India
3
BCCI Seeks Top Talent for High-Performance Cricket Roles

BCCI Seeks Top Talent for High-Performance Cricket Roles

 India
4
From Viral Videos to Electoral Defeat: Nirmala Nawale's Surprising Setback

From Viral Videos to Electoral Defeat: Nirmala Nawale's Surprising Setback

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026