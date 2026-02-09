From Desert to Dream: Naidu's Vision for Amaravati

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has pledged to transform the city of Amaravati, previously dubbed a 'graveyard', into the most liveable urban area within three years. At a review meeting with ministers and secretaries, Naidu outlined the state's initiatives to modernize the capital.

Naidu emphasized the momentum gained by Amaravati's capital works and the importance of adopting technology for effective law implementation and service delivery. He highlighted substantial investments in irrigation, the profit turnaround of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, and the compelling need for legislative reforms to simplify outdated laws.

The Chief Minister also stressed educational and health initiatives, such as improving school performance without inducing stress, and the importance of corporate responsibility in youth skill development. With a focus on agriculture, welfare, and infrastructure, Naidu envisions technological adoption to enhance living standards statewide.